Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 125000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$8.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

