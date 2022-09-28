Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.70

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 2953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

