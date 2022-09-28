Horan Securities Inc. Buys 366 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ISTB opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

