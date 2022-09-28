Horan Securities Inc. Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

BA stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day moving average is $154.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

