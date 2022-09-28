Horan Securities Inc. Has $183,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,510,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

