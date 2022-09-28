Horan Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Horan Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYMU stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

