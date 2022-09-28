Horan Securities Inc. Sells 538 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,568 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 49,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 180,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $64.46.

