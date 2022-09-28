Horan Securities Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Horan Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,494,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,072,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,426,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 252.3% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 271,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 194,473 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $32.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

