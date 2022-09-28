Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0586 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

