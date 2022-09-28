Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0586 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.30.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
