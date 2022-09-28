Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a growth of 521.9% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

HUMRF remained flat at $0.08 on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,259. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 9 ($0.11) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.