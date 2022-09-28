Huntington Bancshares’ (HBAN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 274,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,674,676. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

