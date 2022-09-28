Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,499,000 after acquiring an additional 108,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after buying an additional 294,926 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,124,000 after buying an additional 605,238 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.72. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.31. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $107.65.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.