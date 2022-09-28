Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,499,000 after acquiring an additional 108,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after buying an additional 294,926 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,124,000 after buying an additional 605,238 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.72. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.31. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $107.65.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
