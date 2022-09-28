Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,757,000 after buying an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SPG traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $91.92. 65,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.43.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

