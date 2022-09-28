Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $5.62 Million in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,894,000 after purchasing an additional 117,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.58. 19,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.96 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

