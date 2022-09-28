Icon Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,236,759 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

