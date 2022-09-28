Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE AMT traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $223.18. 19,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,559. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $218.13 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.45. The company has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
