Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after buying an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,387,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,200,000 after buying an additional 217,976 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.20. 6,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

