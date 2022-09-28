Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $186.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,113.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

