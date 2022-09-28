Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded to Positive at OTR Global

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.60.
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $190.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,172.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.61. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.
In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $532,645,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
