Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded to Positive at OTR Global

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.60.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $190.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,172.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.61. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $532,645,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.