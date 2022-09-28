Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, an increase of 142.4% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 298.8 days.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ILKAF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
