Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on the stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Imerys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Imerys Stock Performance

IMYSF stock opened at 32.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 32.93. Imerys has a fifty-two week low of 32.93 and a fifty-two week high of 41.03.

About Imerys

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

