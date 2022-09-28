Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the August 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Imperial Brands stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.16.

Imperial Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.2546 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMBBY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

