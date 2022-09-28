Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Imunon Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Imunon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.
Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imunon will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Imunon
About Imunon
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imunon (CLSN)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.