Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Imunon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Imunon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imunon will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Imunon

About Imunon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Imunon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Imunon, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Imunon worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

