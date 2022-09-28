Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Up 266.7% in September

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of IOR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.13. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $16.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Income Opportunity Realty Investors
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
