Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Up 266.7% in September

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of IOR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.13. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Income Opportunity Realty Investors

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IOR Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

