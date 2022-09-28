Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Short Interest Down 30.8% in September

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinite Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Infinite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinite Acquisition alerts:

Infinite Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NFNT stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Infinite Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.11.

About Infinite Acquisition

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.