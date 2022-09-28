Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on October 13th

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.
Ingles Markets has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $102.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.56.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
