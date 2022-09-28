Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on October 13th

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

Ingles Markets has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $102.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

