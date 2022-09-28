Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 456.7% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $405,579.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,017.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 256,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,411. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

ISSC remained flat at $9.00 on Wednesday. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.05. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.