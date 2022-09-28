Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.86. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares trading hands.

Input Capital Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.84.

About Input Capital

(Get Rating)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.