Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Acquires 4,132 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $87,391.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,063,765 shares in the company, valued at $64,798,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BRT Apartments Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BRT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 69,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $384.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
