Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Acquires 4,132 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $87,391.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,063,765 shares in the company, valued at $64,798,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 69,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $384.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

