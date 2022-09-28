Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) SVP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $18,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,940.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:CTO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 106,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 119.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTO. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 75,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 282,253 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $2,495,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

