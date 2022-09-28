Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) SVP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $18,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,940.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 3.7 %
NYSE:CTO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 106,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 119.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 75,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 282,253 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $2,495,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
