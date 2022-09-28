Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Purchases 92,309 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 92,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $183,694.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,461,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 5,561 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,122.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 7,375 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,118.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,088 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,480.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,365 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $13,048.25.

On Friday, September 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 8,153 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,713.65.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 15,877 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,071.54.

On Friday, August 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 41,120 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 4,144 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $8,453.76.

On Monday, August 8th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 7,233 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $14,610.66.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 3,658 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $7,242.84.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

GEG stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Wednesday. 20,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.63.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Stories

