Insider Buying: Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Ignacio Novoa acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,500 shares in the company, valued at $87,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ignacio Novoa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Ignacio Novoa purchased 2,500 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $1,675.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 30,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Ignacio Novoa bought 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $8,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Ignacio Novoa purchased 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,200.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $4,100.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Ignacio Novoa bought 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $5,100.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Ignacio Novoa purchased 40,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MULN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 71,271,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,005,602. The company has a market cap of $181.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $15.90.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

