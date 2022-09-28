Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 2,188 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $52,358.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. 246,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after acquiring an additional 622,786 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 443,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 379,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

