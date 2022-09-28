Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 2,188 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $52,358.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. 246,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after acquiring an additional 622,786 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 443,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 379,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

