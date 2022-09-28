Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $44,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $47,075.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CTKB traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.50 and a beta of 0.53. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

