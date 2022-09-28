Insider Selling: Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total transaction of C$27,187.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at C$17,562.80.

John Hong also recently made the following trade(s):

Home Capital Group Price Performance

TSE:HCG traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,784. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.79. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.83 and a 12-month high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$121.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.6100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.43.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

