Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 401952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

IAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 702.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

