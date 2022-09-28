Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in JD.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.64.

JD.com stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

