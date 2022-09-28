Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRRX. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

