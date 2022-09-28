IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IGXT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 164,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,051. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $24.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.56.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 357.23% and a negative net margin of 588.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

Featured Stories

