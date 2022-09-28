Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 9,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 24,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Intellinetics Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

