International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.17 and last traded at C$11.15. Approximately 52,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 128,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.61.

IPCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$18.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

