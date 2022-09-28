Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. 1,350,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,362,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

