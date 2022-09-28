Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,020,000 after buying an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 143,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

ES traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,578. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

