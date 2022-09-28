Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 120,175 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,390,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,390,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,628,506. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.05. 333,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,005,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.51 and its 200 day moving average is $177.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.79 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

