Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 58,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,649. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.