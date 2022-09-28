Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. 43,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

