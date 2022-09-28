Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $9.72 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,955 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH traded up $5.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,723. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

