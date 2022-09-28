Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $735,608,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,331,000 after acquiring an additional 333,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.58.

Insider Activity

Public Storage Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,278. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $285.75 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

