Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 200 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.63. 66,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,124. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

