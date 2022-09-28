Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 62,210 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,210 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. 344,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

